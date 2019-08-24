Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Lady and the Tramp Stars

Disney debuted the official trailer for its latest live-action adaptation Lady and the Tramp, and it looks absolutely adorable. You can thank the sweet pups Monte and Rose for much of that, who bring Tramp and Lady to life in the film, and they were also dazzling at D23. The two dogs couldn’t have been more endearing in the press line, as Rose was posing for the camera and Monte had an inquisitive expression on his face. Disney fans couldn’t get enough of these two bright lights, and we’ve included some of our favorite responses to the video below.

“I love how she’s “hi!! I love pictures! Yay!” And he is like “i was told there would be bones and spaghetti here,” wrote @StephanieM515, and her description was spot on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I love how she’s “hi!! I love pictures! Yay!”

And he is like “i was told there would be bones and spaghetti here” — Stephanie M. Franco #SaveSwampThing (@StephanieM515) August 24, 2019

@keziahhuelar responded with an adorable photo of Kermit hugging his phone, and the feeling is mutal.

@fluffybook sees awards in their future, saying “Future academy award winners 😍 we stan !”

Future academy award winners 😍 we stan ! — Mysterious Stranger (@fluffybook) August 24, 2019

For @TyeGrr87, it was all about Rose. “Rose is a goddamn STAR, and I’ll hear nothing else.”

Rose is a goddamn STAR, and I’ll hear nothing else. — Tye Nevarez (@TyeGrr87) August 24, 2019

@cinsott said “Sweet 💖 I love the Tramp 🥰 scruffy wired hair and bearded👍💖”

Sweet 💖 I love the Tramp 🥰 scruffy wired hair and bearded👍💖 — Cynthia Ott (@cinsott) August 24, 2019

@DarkDanna saw one Hollywood star in Monte, saying “The tramp gives me #HarrisonFord Vives”

We also have to give props to @misscubone, who posted a GIF of Michael Scott from The Office with his “My heart is very full at this moment” line. We couldn’t agree more.

Lady and the Tramp features the voice talents of Tessa Thompson (Lady), Justin Theroux (Tramp), Sam Elliott (Trusty), Ashley Jensen (Jackie), Yvette Nicole Brown (Aunt Sarah), Kiersey Clemons (Darling), Janelle Monae (Peg), Thomas Mann (Jim Dear), Benedict Wong (Bull), Arturo Castro (Marco), Adrian Martinez (Elliott), Jason Burkey (Wesley), and Parvesh Cheena (Mr. Richland). You can check out the official description below.

“In Disney+‘s “Lady and the Tramp,” a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.”

Lady and the Tramp hits Disney+ on November 12th.

Are you excited for Disney’s latest live-action adaptation? Let us know in the comments!