Live-Action Lady and the Tramp: New Look Released

The live-action Lady and the Tramp is one of the most-buzzed-about releases on the Disney+ streaming service — and now we’ve got a new look at the film’s lovable duo. On Tuesday, Disney revealed the latest issue of their Disney twenty-three magazine, which features a still from Lady and the Tramp on the cover. The photo features Lady (Tessa Thompson) and Tramp (Justin Theroux), as portrayed by the real dogs used in the film.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Get a first look at the live-action Lady and the Tramp and more Disney magic headed to #DisneyPlus in the latest issue of “Disney twenty-three”: https://t.co/hQMdeDsF1Y pic.twitter.com/BlYN4gwAlO — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 13, 2019

This photo comes after a “first look” was unveiled in a display of Disney+’s UI back in April, and a slew of character photos were released of the film’s canines earlier this month.

The live-action remake also features the voice talents of Janelle Monae as Peg, Sam Elliot as Trusty, Benedict Wong as Bull, and Ashley Jensen as a gender-bent version of Jack. In terms of human roles in the film, Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann will play the Dear family, and Yvette Nicole Brown will play Aunt Sarah.

“Who doesn’t want to see two real dogs kiss over a plate of spaghetti?” Mann joked in an interview earlier this year. “That is the main draw for me. You get the charisma of real dogs in there. Lady and the Tramp came out in 1955. I understand people who are like, ‘Don’t mess with the original,’ but they aren’t re-animating it. It’s a live-action remake. So, why not?”

The film will be directed by The LEGO Ninjago Movie‘s Charlie Bean, with a script from Andrew Bujalski. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are both overseeing the project for Disney.

“It looks beautiful, in the few things that I’ve seen, from the way it was shot. The production design, alone, is pretty immaculate,” Mann said of the film. “Just wait, it will be amazing! These dogs are movie stars.”

Lady and the Tramp is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.