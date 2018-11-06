Image Comics’ ‘Last Days of American Crime’ Starts Filming for Netflix

Image Comics’ latest comic book adaptation is officially getting off the ground.

Rick Remender recently shared a photo from the film adaptation of Last Days of American Crime, which based on the comic he created with Greg Tocchini. The photo shows Edgar Ramirez on the film’s set.

LAST DAYS OF AMERICAN CRIME began filming. Coming next year to ⁦@netflix⁩ new editions of the book available from ⁦@ImageComics⁩ pic.twitter.com/AXsrMG5DJr — Rick Remender (@Remender) November 5, 2018

The Last Days of American Crime is set in a near future where the U.S. government, fighting terrorism and crime, plans to begin broadcasting a signal that makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit an unlawful act.

Ramirez will star as Graham Bricke, a career criminal who has never been able to make it big but gets caught up in a scheme with a femme fatale and her deadly boyfriend to commit the heist of the century. They have to beat other criminals, themselves and the clock before the signal turns on.

The film will also star Sharlto Copley, Michael Pitt, and Anna Brewster.

“I think that the joy of doing an original graphic novel, which is something that I got to sort of do with Last Days of American Crime with Greg Tocchini, was to write it without being concerned about issue breaks,” Remender once told ComicBook.com of the series. “The issue breaks can help you because you have to reach a climactic cliffhanger moment every 20-22 pages, but at the same time you can also get into a place where you’re not at that moment, and you’re only at page 20. You’re going to have to rework your entire script and shift things around to get yourself to that cliffhanger moment.”

“With a comic book, you can’t just end on any page.” Remender continued. “You can’t just say ‘Page 20: They finish their cereal and put it in the sink! Ta da!’ But with a graphic novel, you don’t have to do that. With a graphic novel, it’s just the equivalent of writing five or six issues of comic book, but as one long story. My time writing and studying screenplays and the three act structure is a discipline that I’m able to dig into here. The script is the same size as a screenplay. I’m basically writing it like a screenplay, which is a wonderful exercise.”

