Legendary Predator & Elm Street Icon Who Designed One of Horror’s Most Disturbing Practical Effects, Dead at 69

Joji Tani, best known to genre fans by his professional name, Screaming Mad George, who had a hand in developing some iconic horror movie effects in the 1980s and 90s, has passed away. Representatives for the iconic special effects artist, director, and musician confirmed the news on social media, revealing that he actually passed away back in February of this year, adding that the reason it wasn’t confirmed earlier was a “deeply personal choice to allow our family the necessary time and space to process the shock, heal and hold space in complete privacy, in the wake of overwhelming grief.” He was 69

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to their statement, Screaming Mad George died on February 10, 2026, following two years of health decline, revealing that he began to have difficulty walking, plus chronic

pain and respiratory illness, but it didn’t stop him from continuing to teach and pursue artistic endeavors. He is survived by his wife, Miki, and their daughter, Alice.

Born in Osaka, Japan, Screaming Mad George emigrated to the United States and graduated from the School of Visual Arts in New York. After working as a musician and creating music videos with his distinct artistic style, he was noticed by Academy Award winner Rick Baker, who invited him to Los Angeles to work in film.

Screaming Mad George’s early credits as an effects artist include the original Predator, Big Trouble in Little China, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, and the cult film Don’t Panic. Perhaps his most iconic creation came from one of his collaborations with director Brian Yuzna on the 1989 body horror film Society, and its grotesque final act.

“The original script was a bloodbath it was like really cult madness,” Screaming Mad George said in an interview about Society and his influences. “He didn’t really like that idea because then it turns out to be, you know, another, same horror film, with just bloody everything. He didn’t really want to go for gore but he wanted to do something very, very fantastic. So listening to that, I asked him, ‘Well, can we do (Salvador) Dalí?”

Play video

Society screened at the Cannes Film Festival back in 1989, but went unreleased in the United States for three years partially because of the grotesque effects at the heart of its finale. Yuzna and Screaming Mad George collaborated on even more movies after Society, including Bride of Re-Animator, Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation, Faust: Love of the Damned, and Beyond Re-Animator.

“As an artist, Screaming Mad George possessed a singular vision and an extraordinary imagination, creating worlds unlike any others,” the statement from his representatives reads. “Yet behind his larger-than-life artistic presence was a man who was cheerful, approachable, warm-hearted, and deeply compassionate. Though often described as a genius, he was equally defined by his tireless work ethic, humility, and generosity of spirit. Those who met him were often struck not only by his talent, but by his authenticity and kindness.”