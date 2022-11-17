Legion of Super-Heroes Home Release Details Revealed

Following on the heels of yesterday's trailer, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced that Legion of Super-Heroes will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital beginning on February 7, 2023. The animated feature film, which centers on Supergirl and sees her travel to the 31st Century to find a sense of community with a group of young heroes from throughout the universe, will come packed with the usual bells and whistles for a DC Universe animated movie, including featurettes about the Legion itself, Supergirl, and Brainiac, the likely villain of the story and ancestor to Legionnaire Brainiac 5.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Legion of Super-Heroes will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP), Blu-ray+Digital (USA $29.98 SRP), Blu-ray (Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital ($19.99). The Blu-ray+Digital features a Blu-ray disc with the film in hi-definition and a digital version of the movie. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc featuring the film in hi-definition, and a digital version of the movie.

Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) and Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians) lead the cast as the voices of Supergirl/Kara and Brainiac 5, respectively. Darren Criss (Glee, The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol, White Collar) and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) reprise their roles in this ongoing Justice League continuity as Superman, The Flash and Batman, respectively.

The remainder of the Legion of Super-Heroes cast features Cynthia Hamidi (FBI) as Dawnstar, Gideon Adlon (Blockers) as Phantom Girl, Ely Henry (Players, Smallfoot) as Bouncing Boy, Robbie Daymond (Critical Role) as Timber Wolf & Brainiac 4, Yuri Lowenthal (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Spider-Man) as Mon-El, Eric Lopez (Young Justice) as Cosmic Boy & Chemical King, Darin De Paul (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise) as Brainiac & Solomon Grundy, Ben Diskin (Beebo Saves Christmas) as Arms Fall Off Boy & Brainiac 2, Victoria Grace (Pacific Rim: The Black) as Shadow Lass, Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect franchise) as Alura, Daisy Lightfoot (Avengers Assemble) as Triplicate Girl, and Zeno Robinson (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) as Invisible Kid & Brainiac 3.

Jeff Wamester (Justice Society: World War II) directs Legion of Super-Heroes from a screenplay by Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). Producers are Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween, Superman: Man of Tomorrow) is Supervising Producer. Sam Register is Executive Producer.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Welcome to the 31st century and the Legion Academy, where a new generation hones their powers with hopes of joining the Legion of Super-Heroes. Devastated by tragedy, Supergirl struggles to adjust to her new life on Earth. Taking her cousin Superman's advice, Supergirl leaves their space-time to attend the Academy. There, she quickly makes new friends, as well as a new enemy with old ties: Brainiac 5. But a nefarious plot lurks in the shadows – the mysterious group known as the Dark Circle seeks a powerful weapon held in the Academy's vault. Find out if the budding heroes can rise to the challenge in this all-new DC Universe Movie!

...And here's a rundown of the movie's bonus features:

The Legion Behind The Legion (New Featurette) - It took a heroic effort from a legion of writers, artists, animators and filmmakers to bring Legion of Super-Heroes to life. In this featurette, filmmakers and stars give us a deep dive into the making of the movie, from the original story idea through character development and final animation.

Meet the Legionnaires (New Featurette) – There are dozens and dozens of Legion members, many of whom are featured in Legion of Super-Heroes. Who made the cut, and why? Lucky for us, the filmmakers are here to introduce us to each one – and give us some background on who they are, and why they're important to the movie.



Brainiac Attack: The Intellect Behind the Super-Villain (New Featurette) - In Legion of Super-Heroes, Brainiac 5 proves himself to be the pinnacle of all Brainiac iterations, but how did he become that way? In this featurette, filmmakers explain what we should we know about the 4 Brainiacs who came before him, and how – and why – Brainiac 5 chose his own path.



Down to Earth: The Story of Supergirl (New Featurette) - Supergirl's narrow escape from Krypton and her arrival on Earth is just the beginning of our story (literally). In this featurette, filmmakers explain why they chose to center Legion of Super-Heroes on Supergirl, what the backstory is between her and Superman at the start of the movie, and what exactly is going on between her and Brainiac 5.