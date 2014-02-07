LEGO Movie Producer Teases Next Film Will Be a Reinvention

Back in 2019, LEGO licensed their film right over to Universal after releasing 3 films with Warner Bros. Animation. Phil Lord and Chris Miller produced The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie, and The LEGO Movie 2 with the studio and all three films were a huge success. With the rights transferring over to Universal, their films will probably look a little different and they probably won't feature some of the characters from the first film. Dan Lin, who also produced the first three films alongside Lord and Miller, recently revealed that the next LEGO movie will be a lot different than before. While appearing on The Ankler's Hot Seat podcast, the producer revealed that the next film will be a complete reinvention of the franchise.

"We know we have to switch it up and take to a different art form that's still true to LEGO," Lin revealed. "We should have some announcements soon… I think we've reinvented it in a cool way."

Warner Bros. described the last film as followed: "The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, "The LEGO® Movie 2," reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It's been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

Reprising their starring roles from the first film are Chris Pratt as Emmet, Elizabeth Banks as Lucy (aka Wyldstyle), Will Arnett as LEGO BatmanTM, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, and Alison Brie as Unikitty. They are joined by Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro as, respectively, new characters Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, Sweet Mayhem and Ice Cream Cone."

The LEGO Movie 2 was directed by Mike Mitchell (Shrek Ever After, Trolls, Sky High) and was produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Roy Lee.

