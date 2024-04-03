LEGO Unveils Gru and Minions Sets For Despicable Me 4

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can't get enough Gru and Minions? Well you're in luck. Despicable Me 4 is right around the corner on July 3rd, and a collection of LEGO sets inspired by the film will launch on May 1st. The lineup includes LEGO Despicable Me 4 Minions and Gru's Family Mansion (75583) and LEGO Despicable Me 4 Brick-Built Gru and Minions (75582) sets, which clock in at 868 and 839 pieces respectively.

Gru's Family Mansion will be priced at $99.99 and includes details like the red couch, fireplace, rocket-style bedroom, and a tree house. The Gru with dancing Minions set will be priced at $54.99 and will come complete with a ukulele-playing Mel and Kevin with his fart gun. You'll be able to order these sets starting on April 30th / May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. LEGO notes that the complete lineup of Despicable Me 4 products and Easter egg reveals will be announced at a later date, so keep tabs on this page for updates.

"Using the LEGO brand's creativity and endless possibilities, this partnership between Illumination, Universal Products & Experiences and the LEGO Group celebrates fun storytelling. Fans told us they were really missing LEGO Minions and we are happy to bring this world of mischievous fun back to them, through exciting new play experiences. We hope the new sets will delight any fan – small or big!" saysSolvita Akmene, Designer at the LEGO Group.

What Is Despicable Me 4 About?

Here's how Universal describes the sequel: "Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run."

"The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom."

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3rd 2024.