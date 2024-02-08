Despicable Me 4 Poster Reveals Gru Is Ready for Action

Despicable Me 4 has a brand-new poster and fans are already excited for more Gru. The series’ hero stands with the minions in the new Despicable Me 4 poster. Fans of action movies might notice some similarities between this poster and the one that accompanied John Wick 3. Keanu Reeves’ assassin might be a bit more hard boiled than Gru, but some of the fun is in that absurdity. (Keep in mind that Universal has a vested interest in both of those franchises and it becomes a wink and nudge moment for the people heading to the theater.) All of this comes on the heels of that massive Despicable Me 4 trailer last week.

While most of the blockbuster movies for 2024 will wait for the Super Bowl to debut their big trailers, Despicable Me 4 decided to get things started early. The new clip saw Gru living his life with the family. As fans will remember he has a wife and three daughters now. However, a new kid has been added to the mix with Gru Jr., who has some complicated feelings about his father. All of that is going to have to wait as Will Ferrell’s new bad guy is coming after Gru’s family. It’s up to them and the Minions to save the world yet again.

Steve Carell Is Back As Gru

At CinemaCon in 2022, Steve Carell was on-stage talking about what made the Despicable Me franchise special to him. The actor was quick to credit their wide appeal and note how the Minions movies and the main line movies don’t talk down to children. That really appealed to Carell early on.

“They’re really good family movies,” Carell said. “They’re not condescending to children either, and that’s one of the reasons I signed on to do these. When I read the first script, and I saw all the artwork, I was like, there’s a little danger here, and kids love that – not too much, but just enough to be exciting and new and different, that had a different tone to it.”

He would also share the origin of his voice for Gru. “The reason I actually do that voice is because it’s the voice that made my kids laugh,” Carell added. “When I went in before I did my first taping. I said, ‘Hey, guys, (Gru voice) what do you think of this?’ And they’re like, ‘That’s the one, just do that.’”

What Is Despicable Me 4 About?

Here’s how Universal describes the sequel: “Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.”

“The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.”

