Where to Watch the Despicable Me Movies Online

The Despicable Me family is getting bigger. Universal and Illumination unleashed the first Despicable Me 4 trailer ahead of the Super Bowl, giving fans the first look at reformed supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent Gru's (Steve Carrell) next challenge: his son, Gru Jr. Along with Gru's little yellow sidekicks, the Minions, the new movie finds the Gru gang — his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and their girls, Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan) — going on the run after the vengeful Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) escapes from prison with his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Below, we've compiled where to stream the Despicable Me and Minions movies before Despicable Me 4 menaces theaters on July 3:

Despicable Me (2010) Vying to be "World's Greatest Villain," Gru and his crew of hilarious minions plot the crime of the century: steal the moon — but he meets his match when three little girls steal his heart. Where to watch Despicable Me online: Peacock

Despicable Me 2 (2013) Gru, his adorable girls, and the Minions are back in this comedy blockbuster where this super-dad finds himself balancing fatherhood with his secret agent role in the Anti-Villain League. Where to watch Despicable Me 2 online: Peacock

Despicable Me 3 (2015) Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters, and the Minions are back in the comedy blockbuster where one former super-villain will rediscover just how good it feels to be bad: Balthazarr Bratt (Trey Parker). Where to watch Despicable Me 3 online: DirecTV, or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV+, and other digital platforms

Minions (2015) Three unlikely heroes — Kevin, Stuart, and Bob — embark on a journey to find a new despicable leader for their tribe and save all of Minionkind… from annihilation. Where to watch Minions online: Netflix