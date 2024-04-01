LEGO's First Dungeons & Dragons Set Returns Tonight

LEGO has been teasing the debut of their first Dungeons & Dragons set for some time now, building up anticipation for what will likely be a hugely popular release. Well, the wait is finally over. The LEGO Ideas 21348 Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon's Tale set has been officially revealed as part of the D&D 50th anniversary celebration, and everything you need to know about getting your hands on it can be found right here.

The set was developed by LEGO fan Lucas Bolt (known as BoltBuilds) in collaboration with the LEGO Design team and Wizards of the Coast. The result is a 3,745-piece set that includes details like a tavern with a removable roof, a dungeon, and a tower for the giant Cinderhowl red dragon to wrap around.The set also includes six LEGO minifigures – Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard and Dwarf Cleric, along with brick-built monsters, such as a beholder, an owlbear and a displacer beast. You can take a closer look at the set in the gallery below.

If that wasn't enough, Wizards of the Coast took things a step further and developed a bespoke adventure for the set that LEGO Insiders will be able to download for free (more details on that below). What's more, all customers that purchase the LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon's Tale set will receive this Mimic Dice Box as a free gift until April 7th or while quantities last.

Dungeons & Dragons LEGO Set Price and Release Date

The LEGO D&D set was first available first to LEGO Insiders starting on April 1st and is currently in backorder. It is expected to be available again to the general public on April 3rd/4th at 9pm ET / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $359.99.. UPDATE: Unfortunately, the Mimic Dice box freebie set has sold out. If any additional stock remains,we would expect it to launch as part of the general release. Also keep in mind that the Batman: The Animated Series set is the other big LEGO release slated for April 2024, and it re-launch at the same time as the D&D set/.

As for the adventure book that's tied to this LEGO set, it is touted as offering "a completely new and unique play experience". As noted, it will be available for LEGO Insiders as a free digital download, but you can also pick it up as a paperback book for 2,700 Insider points while stock lasts. If you prefer, \the book will be available at D&D Beyond along with character sheets, a digital dice and more.

Also, look for a special Dungeons & Dragons game to take place on April 6th at the LEGO House. Anjali Bhimani will be the Dungeon Master for a game that will include Luis Carazo and Ginny Di, as well as fan designer Lucas and LEGO Designer Jordan Scott, who will embark on an adventure on a "very special custom-made Dungeons & Dragons table". You'll be able to view the game here on the LEGO website and via the D&D YouTube and Twitch channels.

Finally, LEGO has also revealed that their D&D Minifigure series will launch in September 2024.

Commenting on his inspiration for the design, Lucas, said, "The DUNGEONS & DRAGONS theme combined with my love of history, fantasy and making games, inspired me to create a playable layout with different challenges and routes to explore. I had so much fun designing this piece, and it is a real privilege seeing my design developed into a detailed LEGO set to celebrate 50 years of the iconic game."

In relation to bringing Lucas' design to life, LEGO Design Manager, Jordan Scott, said "Lucas' design perfectly captured the storytelling excitement of any DUNGEONS & DRAGONS game. Working with the Wizards of the Coast team, we were able to build on his design to co create a truly authentic DUNGEONS & DRAGONS experience full of details that will excite fans through the building process and beyond."

"LEGO bricks and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS have been used by fans to generate stories and build adventures for so long that bringing these two creative brands together during our 50th Anniversary felt like a no-brainer," said Dan Rawson, Global Play Lead on DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and RPGs. "With the amazing LEGO Ideas set designed by Lucas Bolt, the adventure package available on D&D Beyond, and the LEGO Minifigure series coming this fall, fans will have so many new sparks of imagination available to enjoy creating fantasy stories together with friends and family."