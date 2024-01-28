Despicable Me 4 Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Despicable Me 4. Universal announced Despicable Me 4 in 2022 as the first new installment of the main Despicable Me series since Despicable Me 3 was released in 2017 (though spinoff sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru opened in 2022). Chris Renaud, who directed the first two Despicable Me movies (with Pierre Coffin), is returning to direct Despicable Me 4 from a screenplay by Mike White (School of Rock, The White Lotus). Patrick Delage is co-directing, and Chris Meledandri is producing. Steve Carell as Felonious Gru will again lead the film's voice cast, which also includes Kristen Wiig as Gru's Wife, Lucy Wilde, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Gru and Lucy's oldest adopted daughter, and Pierre Coffin returning to voice the Minions. Steve Coogan is also part of the film's voice cast. There were rumors that the Despicable Me 4 would play during the Super Bowl on February 11th, but instead, it ran during Sunday's NFL playoff game. You can watch the Despicable Me 4 trailer below.

The Despicable Me franchise has made over $1.2 billion for Illumination and Universal Pictures. With Despicable Me 4, the studios will likely add significantly to that total, with the film set to open over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Despicable Me 4 is Illumination's 15th collaboration with Universal Pictures. Illumination has been developing Despicable Me 4 since 2017. Production began in began in June 2022.

The Despicable Me franchise focuses on former supervillain turned secret agent Felonious Gru. As the series has progressed, it has increasingly been about Gru's relationship with his growing family, including his three adopted daughters, wife Lucy Wilde, and the Minions who have long served him faithfully. Despicable Me 3 introduced Gru's long-lost twin brother, Dru, into the mix.

"It was exciting to create something entirely new that would fit into this world," Carell previously said of creating Dru's voice. "I love the idea of this brother; he's not very much like Gru at all….Drew is very silly and very crazy and funny, and I think Gru takes things much more seriously and is more literal."

Despicable Me 4 opens in theaters on July 4th. It will eventually come to streaming on Peacock before moving to Netflix and returning to Peacock again. The other Despicable Me movies – Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me 3 – are currently streaming on Peacock. The first Minions movie is streaming on Netflix. Its sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, is streaming on Peacock.