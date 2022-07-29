Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Reuniting for Naval Survival Film The Wager

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are teaming up once again! The dynamic duo has made multiple films together, which include Gangs of New York, Shutter Island, The Aviator, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Their next movie will be Killers of the Flower Moon, which recently wrapped production. However, that's not the only upcoming collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio. The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that they are adapting David Grann's non-fiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Grann also wrote the Killers of the Flower Moon book.

According to the report, Apple Original Films has landed the rights to the book, which is set to be released in April 2023. Scorsese is set to direct the film and DiCaprio will star. Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment are producing the film along with Scorsese via Sikelia Productions, and DiCaprio and his partner Jennifer Davisson via their Appian Way Productions banner. Richard Plepler will executive produce The Wager through Eden Productions. You can read THR's description of the story below:

"Set in the 1740s, Wager's story is set in motion when a patched-together boat with 30 emaciated men landed on the coast of Brazil. The men were the surviving crew of a British ship that was chasing a Spanish vessel and had crashed onto an island in South America's Patagonia region. Their tales of surviving the seas and elements made them heroes. However, six months later another vessel, even more beat up than the first one, ended up on the coat of Chile, this one with three men. These new sailors charged that the other men were actually mutineers. As accusations and counter-acusations flew, the British Admiralty set a special trial to uncover the truth of what exactly happened on the island, exposing a story of not just a captain and crew struggling to survive while battling some of the most extreme elements on the planet, but also battling their own human natures."

As for Killers of the Flower Moon, the new movie is set to be released next year and also stars Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemmons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. The movie is based on Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, and follows a major F.B.I investigation into the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the United States in the 1920s.

Are you excited for DiCaprio and Scorsese to team up again? Tell us in the comments!