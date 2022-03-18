Underrated Liam Neeson Movie Debuts on Netflix Top 10

The early months of 2022 brought another in a long line of Liam Neeson action movies, which have essentially become their own subgenre at this point. That film, Blacklight, was obliterated by critics and hardly seen by anyone. Blacklight didn’t work, but that doesn’t mean the love of Neeson and his specific brand of action has diminished at all. One of the more underrated Neeson thrillers was recently added to Netflix and it has been making a name for itself on the streamer’s lineup.

Earlier this week, Netflix added A Walk Among the Tombstones to its streaming roster. The 2014 film is one of Neeson’s darkest turns of the last decade or so, playing an ex-cop digging for hard truths in New York’s underbelly. Despite receiving mixed reviews and very small returns at the box office, A Walk Among the Tombstones has steadily received more fans over the years as people have given it a second look. Of course, it helps that the film boasts an all-star supporting cast that includes Dan Stevens, Boyd Holbrook, and David Harbour.

After arriving on Netflix, A Walk Among the Tombstones has risen to the eighth overall spot on Thursday’s Top 10 list, passing some popular Netflix originals on the way. While it sits in the eighth position overall, Tombstones is currently the second-most popular film on the service.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 list below.

1. The Adam Project

“Twelve-year-old Adam gets bullied – but grown-up Adam is a butt-kicking fighter pilot. And thanks to time travel, the two Adams are teaming up.”

2. Bad Vegan

“Restauratuer Sarma Melngailis and her deceitful husband stifled employees and investors out of nearly $2 million. But was Sarma a villain – or a victim?”

3. Good Girls

“Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence – together”

4. The Last Kingdom

“As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.”

5. Pieces of Her

“A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.”

6. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

7. Life After Death With Tyler Henry

“This reality series about connecting to the afterlife stars clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry.”

8. A Walk Among the Tombstones

“A drug kingpin hires troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife’s killers, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York’s underworld.”

9. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

10. Worst Roommate Ever

“Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.”