Lifetime Confirms Full 2023 Christmas Movie Slate, Starting November 18
It's a Wonderful Lifetime kicks off on November 18th.
With Halloween just a couple of weeks away, Christmas is just around the corner and that means one of the best times of year is upon us: Christmas movie season. On Tuesday, Lifetime kicked off the season by announcing their full 2023 holiday movie slate which will include 12 new movies airing every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas starting on November 18th as well as beloved holiday favorites available on the Lifetime app and website and offerings as part of the Lifetime Movie Club and even a holiday mystery on Lifetime Movie Network.
"As part of this season's offerings, beginning 10/13 through 1/1, and featuring special holiday-themed playlists through the entire holiday season, Lifetime will be present 60 beloved holiday titles on the Lifetime website and app, as well its video-on-demand (VOD) partners. All new premiere movies will also be available day after premiere on TVE/VOD, and Lifetime Movie Club will offer 44 library titles starting 10/20 to stream commercial-free! Holiday Movie Favorites By Lifetime (FAST Channel) kicks off on 11/1 with library titles that will air throughout the holiday season," Lifetime said in a statement.
Read on for the full "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" programming lineup.
Christmas Plus One
Date: Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Emily Alatalo, Corey Sevier
Synopsis: One year after sisters Cara (Emily Alatalo) and Amy (Vanessa Smythe) made a pact to find their soulmates by next Christmas, Amy's wedding is approaching. Cara thinks she's found the perfect plus one, but after losing his number, magazine writer Michael (Corey Sevier) volunteers to help her find him.
Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees
Date: Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Kathryn Davis, Olivier Renaud
Synopsis: Event planner Kayley (Kathryn Davis) and sports agent Brett (Olivier Renaud) team up when they find themselves stranded in Indiana over the holidays due to a snowstorm.
Christmas at the Chalet
Date: Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Teri Hatcher, William DeVry
Synopsis: Ex TV host and socialite Lex (Teri Hatcher) volunteers to work at a luxury chalet to avoid spending Christmas with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.
Laughing All the Way
Premiere: Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Paniz Zade, Jake Epstein
Synopsis: Weeks before Christmas, ghost writer and aspiring comedian Aubri (Paniz Zade) is placed in charge of the Christmas variety show, just in time for famous Hollywood comedian Mike Baxter's (Jake Epstein) returns to the club that launched his career.
Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas
Date: Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan
Synopsis: Five glamorous '80s stars reunite to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera.
Mistletoe Match
Date: Sunday, December 3 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Elena Juatco, Ryan Bruce
Synopsis: As skeptical Olivia Hayes (Elena Juatco) tries to get to the truth behind a successful annual Secret Santa for Singles event, she meets handsome widower Thomas (Ryan Bruce) who is just as curious.
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Date: Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Jana Kramer, Adam Senn
Written by Sarah Drew
Synopsis: One week before Christmas, real estate "closer" Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) must return to her hometown in Arizona to convince rancher Coby Mason (Adam Senn) to part ways with his family's land. While home, she also must navigate the relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind.
Yes, Chef! Christmas
Date: Sunday, December 10 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Tia Mowry, Buddy Valastro and Luke Humphrey
Synopsis: When culinary school instructor Alicia Gellar (Tia Mowry), who formerly worked under chef Bobby (Buddy Valastro) is invited to compete in the city's annual Kringle Cook Off, she learns a family secret that could change everything. While there, she forms a connection with Kringle protégé, Logan (Luke Humphrey).
The Holiday Proposal Plan
Date: Saturday, December 16 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Tatyana Ali, Jesse Kove
Synopsis: Travel columnist Sonny Kravitz (Tatyana Ali) is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Kip (Jesse Kove) to help their best friends Bree (Whitney Able) and Jarod (Geovanni Gopradi) get engaged. To do so, they return to Sonny's parents' chalet and set up different cultures' holiday traditions.
A Christmas Intern
Date: Saturday, December 16 at 10 p.m.
Cast: Jackée Harry, Ciarra Carter and Vivica A. Fox
Synopsis: Recently retired Cecilia (Jackée Harry) becomes an intern at her daughter Alexis' (Ciarra Carter) online gift-giving business in order to spend the holidays together.
Merry Magic Christmas
Date: Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Patricia Isaac, Andrew Dunbar
Synopsis: Financial advisor Beth (Patricia Isaac), who is constantly seeing a recurring number in her everyday life, takes on a pro-bono financial case for the local children's theatre ahead of the holidays. There, she meets Nate (Andrew Dunbar), whose inexperience could cause the theatre to shut down.
Mom's Christmas Boyfriend
Date: Saturday, December 23 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Jeananne Goossen, Zach Smadu
Synopsis: Lily Morgan (Ai Barrett), a 10-year-old girl, wins a writing contest about her Christmas wish; she dreams that her single mother, Emma (Jeananne Goossen), will find love and a father for Lily, whom Emma adopted in China.
Silent Night, Fatal Night
Lifetime Movie Network
Date: Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Alex Camacho, Matthew Pohlkamp
Synopsis: Best-selling mystery writer Mallory Dearborn (Alex Camacho) wants to end her long-running detective franchise, against the wishes of her manager Michael (Matthew Pohlkamp). In a desperate move, he decides to take her prisoner. After convincing the world she's died, he forces her to write a posthumous novel over the holidays.