Oscar Winner Linda Hunt Hospitalized After Hollywood Crash

Oscar winner and long-time star of NCIS: Los Angeles Linda Hunt was hospitalized Monday after a three-car collision in Hollywood, TMZ reports.

The crash occurred when Hunt attempted to make a left turn in her BMW SUV and hit a sedan. After striking the first car, Hunt’s vehicle then reportedly collided with a Honda SUV.

Visibly shaken, the 73-year-old was taken to the hospital after paramedics evaluated her while she sat in a lawn chair on the sidewalk. She was reportedly the only person involved in the incident to be hospitalized, according to law enforcement sources. Witnesses told TMZ that the other drivers sustained “minor injuries.”

A representative for Hunt had not yet responded to TMZ‘s inquiries about the actress’ condition. The collision is reportedly under investigation.

Hunt has appeared on over 200 NCIS episodes as Hetty Lange since the show’s premiere in 2009. In 1983, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Billy Kwan, a male Chinese-Australian photographer, in The Years of Living Dangerously. It marked the first time someone won an Oscar for a role in which they played the opposite sex. The movie co-starred Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver.

She voice acted as Grandmother Willow in Disney’s Pocahontas and recently provided the voice of Grindalid crime boss and White Worm leader, Lady Proxima, in Solo: A Star Wars Story. She has also voice acted as the narrator in many of the God of War video games, including the first three installments as well as God of War: Ascension, God of War: Ghost of Sparta and God of War: Chains of Olympus — as well as other unrelated video games.

Famous for her distinctive husky voice, 4’9″ stature and short bob cut, Hunt, born Lydia Hunter, hails from Morristown, New Jersey and is also known for her memorable movies like She-Devil, Kindergarten Cop, Prêt-à-Porter and Stranger Than Fiction.

This year marks a decade of marriage between Hunt and her wife, psychotherapist Karen Kline, whom she began dating in 1978. The two live in a historic Hollywood home with their dogs.