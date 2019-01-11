Lindsay Lohan Still Wants to Play ‘The Little Mermaid’ For Disney

Lindsay Lohan hasn’t given up on the dream of being part of The Little Mermaid.

With Disney in the midst of bringing its classic animated films such as Aladdin, Mulan, Dumbo, and The Lion King to life with live-action adaptations following the success of 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid is on the slate to get the same treatment. While Ariel’s next chance to be part of our world is still in development, Mean Girls star Lohan made it clear in an Instagram post in February 2017 that she wants the role of the flame-haired young mermaid — and nearly two years later, she’s still of the same mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview with Variety, Lohan affirmed that she’s a huge fan of the film — and plans to “harass” her agent about it.

“The Little Mermaid is my favorite movie since I was a kid,” Lohan said. “Whenever I put that move on, it makes me happy. I’m like, ‘Everybody, stop. Watch this movie.’”

Lohan was then asked if Disney had reached out to her about the film at all and Lohan said they hadn’t but seemed to have a plan to change that.

“No, but I’m going to harass my agent about it after this,” she said.

It may take more than her agent, however. Lohan isn’t the only star who has expressed interest in The Little Mermaid. Audra McDonald, who played Madam de Garderobe in Beauty and the Beast, has said that she would love to be involved in The Little Mermaid while there were reports last fall that Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya was being considered as Ariel. There’s also Hollywood’s perception of Lohan that could stand in the way. Lohan notably had quite a few issues in the past — what the Variety interview described as “one of the biggest crashes in Hollywood history” — but Lohan, who is the star of MTV’s Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club reality series, hopes people can move on from that.

“I think there’s a misconception that people still have about me, and I think it’s unfortunate,” Lohan said. “Hopefully, this will change people’s perception once and for all.”

The Little Mermaid live action adaptation is in development. Other upcoming Disney live-action adaptations include Dumbo which opens in theaters March 29, 2019, Aladdin on May 24, 2019, and The Lion King on July 19, 2019.

What do you think about Lindsay Lohan as Ariel? Let us know in the comments below.