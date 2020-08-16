Sci-Fi Pandemic Film Little Fish Coming From The Batman Writer

✖

Essentially every corner of everyday life has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and social distancing requirements and worries about the virus' spread still remain to this day. The entertainment industry has been hit profoundly by the pandemic, with essentially every major film and TV production shut down for months, and only a handful starting things up again. During that stretch of time, a few timely new film projects were able to get off the ground, whether through using socially-distant filming techniques or just by having similar themes to the pandemic. As it turns out, a previously-filmed project from The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin might end up being surprisingly timely.

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Tomlin revealed that he wrote a film called Little Fish, which revolves around a pandemic that causes people to lose their memories. The film, which is expected to be released sometime later this year, will star Unbroken's Jack O'Connell and Ready Player One's Olivia Cooke.

"I have another movie that’s coming out later this year. It’s called Little Fish. It stars Jack O’Connell and Olivia Cooke," Tomlin explained. "It’s completely different from Project Power. It’s a love story set during a pandemic and we shot this movie a year ago. It’s all about a pandemic where people are spontaneously losing their memories and it just completely devastates the world in a way that felt really sci-fi 8 months ago. Now I think it will hit very close to home. So I’m really looking forward to the movie coming out in the fall and making a lot of people cry."

While the plot of Little Fish is undoubtedly very appropriate to our current time, Tomlin revealed that he actually wrote the script years ago, at the same time as he wrote the current Netflix hit Project Power.

"This is the funny thing, I wrote it exactly at the same time I was writing Project Power," Tomlin continued. "When I would get stuck on a scene in Project Power, rather than stop and go away, I switched to something else. I believe always to be writing. So the two projects that I had open, I would do a couple of hours on Project Power and then I would switch over to working on Little Fish. Then I would get stuck on Little Fish and go back to Project Power. And that was late 2016, early 2017 with both of those scripts."

