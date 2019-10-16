The Batman Co-Writer Teases Detective Story for Robert Pattinson

There certainly have been no shortage of live-action portrayals of the Dark Knight, but DC fans are especially excited to see what’s in store in 2021’s The Batman. The film, which will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, is expected to provide a unique take on the Caped Crusader, and now we have a small tease for what that will entail. On Wednesday, the film’s co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, took to Twitter to share the news that Zoe Kravitz had been cast as the film’s take on Selina Kyle/Catwoman. In the tweet, Tomlin said that co-writing the film “has been a [life-altering] experience”, and that he can’t wait for fans to see what co-writer and director Matt Reeves “has planned for the World’s Greatest Detective”.

Co-writing THE BATMAN with @mattreevesLA has been a life altering experience and a literal dream come true. I can’t wait for you to see what he has planned for the World’s Greatest Detective!

This lines up with previous comments made by Reeves, in which he teased that the film will focus on Batman honing in his skills as a detective.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The cast of The Batman is expected to also include Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Jonah Hill in a currently-unknown villain role. Filming is rumored to begin early next year in the United Kingdom.

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

