The Little Mermaid: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Goal For Live-Action Remake

The Little Mermaid newcomer Lin-Manuel Miranda had just one goal for the new version. In an interview with Empire Magazine, the songwriter said that his job for the live-action remake was "don't f*** it up." It's short and sweet, but also totally understandable with the beloved status of this movie. The Little Mermaid isn't just any animated film, it's one of Disney's most famous musical creations. Even for someone as talented as the Hamilton playwright, that's a lot to live up to. However, he had the aid of working with original composer Alan Menken on his famous project. Check out what he said about the task ahead.

"I said, 'I will sign on as a producer. But really the hat I'm wearing is Chairman of the 'Don't F*** It Up' committee," Miranda smiled. "And I will weigh in when I think you're f******' it up!"

"I said, 'Happy to write new lyrics if they need them. And if they don't, I won't,'" he added when asked about how he came aboard. "I do not want to shoehorn [in] a song that no-one wants to sit through, because they want to get to 'Under The Sea' already. I'm that person! 'GET ON WITH 'UNDER THE SEA'!'"

Other Challenges Filming The Little Mermaid

In the same interview, the director opened up about how they approach singing underwater. It's an impossible task, but they believe they've achieved a nice effect in The Little Mermaid. "How do you begin creating an underwater musical?" Marshall told the outlet. "It's never been done before. That fear ignited something in me. We introduce the singing underwater. It's very delicate, how you introduce song. It's in this surreal world. We open the film above water, and then we go into this other world, and you accept those things immediately. You have to create the rules of how it works."

Disney reintroduces a modern classic to a new generation. Here's the synopsis of the live-action remake: "The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy."

