Watch Queen Latifah Perform “Poor Unfortunate Souls” on The Little Mermaid Live

ABC took fans under the sea on Tuesday night, airing its production of The Little Mermaid Live! across the entire country. The live stage musical was combined with clips from Disney’s 1989 classic to create a new kind of production unlike any of the live TV musicals that came before it. Fans got to see Moana star Auli’i Cravalho’s take on Ariel, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Shaggy as Sebastian. But of course, it was Queen Latifah‘s villainous turn as Ursula that stole the entire show.

Most Disney fans will agree that Ursula’s “Poor Unfortunate Souls” is one of, if not the best Disney villain song in the studio’s history. It’s a dark and twisted anthem rivaled only by “Be Prepared” and it arrives at one of the most pivotal moments of The Little Mermaid. Queen Latifah pulled out all the stops in her rendition of the classic song and it certainly didn’t disappoint. You can watch the full performance of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” in the video above.

If you go to ABC’s YouTube channel, you can also watch the performances of “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” “Les Poissons,” and “Fathoms Below.”

Here’s ABC’s official description of The Little Mermaid Live!:

“The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk’s The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.”

What did you think of The Little Mermaid Live!? Did Queen Latifah bring justice to Ursula? Let us know in the comments!