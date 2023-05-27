The Little Mermaid Debuts At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland

The new version of The Little Mermaid made her debut at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. On social media, Nexstar's Scott Gustin captured some images of Ariel meeting guests at the Disney Parks locations. It's a heartwarming scene as both the older version of the character and Halle Bailey's portrayal are now available to visit. Disney Princesses always seem to have a line at Disney World and Disneyland, and one should expect the same here. The Little Mermaid is on the way to an absurd opening weekend at the box office. Estimates have the movie raking in as much as $130 million for the first full 5 days out. So, expect to see Ariel in more places than Disneyland this weekend. Check her out for yourself down below.

Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak sat down with The Little Mermaid Director Rob Marshall to go over what they're doing differently this time around. People have been asking that question since this project was announced. Other than a couple of obvious casting differences, there are other small tweaks for this Disney live-action remake and he helped discuss a couple of them.

Starting today, Ariel from the live-action story “The Little Mermaid” will be making special appearances at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris. pic.twitter.com/yeq1yjYlom — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 26, 2023

What's Different for The Little Mermaid This Time?

"Yeah, it was interesting," Marshall told us. "It was really, I know this sounds crazy, but it was about where they were. You know, if I wanted to go back to the Hans Christian Andersen [fairy tale], where they're really these creatures who are outside of her lair ... it just felt like one thing too much for them to be actual people ... it was the idea that these plants would then turn into people felt almost like an animation idea, a concept ... When you watch Triton in the original turn into one of them, it's comical."

Marshall added, "In a live-action, there's that line, you know, there are things that work in animation. There are just things that just don't work in live-action ... I felt like this feels like one step too far, that it will cross that line into something that seems silly."

Disney describes the remake: "The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

