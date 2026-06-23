Live-Action Magic School Bus Movie Confirms Its Ms. Frizzle, And the Perfect Director

One of the most iconic shows of the ’90s was The Magic School Bus, the animated series based on the books by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen. Featuring the iconic Lily Tomlin as Ms. Frizzle, an eccentric teacher who took her class on field trips across the galaxy and inside one of their classmate’s bloodstream, the series was both fun to watch for ’90s kids and educational. In truth, the series was also bolstered by the timeless theme song performed by Little Richard. Attempts have been made to reboot the brand before, but now the series is getting the reboot no one expected: a live-action movie.

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News of the live-action The Magic School Bus movie was confirmed today, with an announcement made via Deadline. Not only has Legendary Entertainment announced a new partnership with Scholastic Entertainment to bring the book series to life, but it’s confirmed that actress Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, The LEGO Movie) will both produce the film and star as Ms. Frizzle. Another key collaborator was also confirmed, though: director Rob Letterman of Detective Pikachu, who will helm the film and write the treatment for the script.

Live-Action Magic School Bus Movie Confirmed

The original The Magic School Bus book series kicked off in 1986 with The Magic School Bus at the Waterworks, which does exactly what it sounds like by teaching kids about the rain cycle and other water efforts made by their city. Notably, the first book didn’t depict Ms. Frizzle’s anthropomorphic bus as being the magical reason for the bizarre field trip they took, something that would develop over the series, in addition to gaining immense popularity from the cartoon.

From there, Ms. Frizzle’s class ventured inside the earth, across the solar system, back in time to visit the dinosaurs, and even the ocean floor. In short, there’s no shortage of ideas for what a live-action The Magic School Bus could do with its plot, but there’s a central question that the team will need to figure out: Is this a movie for kids, or is this a movie for nostalgic adults that grew up in the ’90s? The answer can obviously be both, but which one they’re more interested in courting will say a lot about what the take for the film will even be.

To that end, it’s worth noting that Rob Letterman is a perfect choice for this movie. Though his original works as a filmmaker were in animation, with Shark Tale and Monsters vs. Aliens, he has since become a live-action director capable of wrangling massive properties into singular movies that actually work. Back in 2015, he was able to mesh R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps books into one feature film that told an original story while paying homage to the entire history of that series, but in 2019 he delivered the first and only live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu.

All that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Letterman’s The Magic School Bus movie somehow managed to meld a slew of ideas and moments from the books (and the TV show) into one singular narrative. The question remains, though: what’s the story? And what audience are they targeting? The good news is they have the right director to figure that out, plus a great comedic actress that feels like the right fit to play a modern (and live-action) Ms. Frizzle. There’s one more question, though: Who performs the theme song?