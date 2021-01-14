Locked Down Trailer Starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor Released by HBO Max

As 2021 begins, so does the rollout of movies and TV shows made during and about the coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. and HBO Max have a film on the way called Locked Down, which tells the story of a separated couple as they experience quarantine, eventually working together to pull off a diamond heist. Starring Anna Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Locked Down is set to arrive on the HBO Max streaming service on January 14th.

On Tuesday morning, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Locked Down, showing movie fans what they can expect from the new film. You can take a look in the video at the top of the page!

In Locked Down, Hathaway and Ejiofor play a couple that had decided to separate just before the country went into quarantine. After struggling with being forced to stay together, the two end up hatching a plan to steal an expensive diamond. You can check out the official synopsis below.

"In LOCKED DOWN, just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way."

Locked Down is directed by Doug Liman, the filmmaker behind Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and The Bourne Identity. Peaky Blinders creator and Serenity director Steven Knight wrote the screenplay for the new film. Locked Down is produced by P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter, and Michael Lesslie.

In addition to Hathaway and Ejiofor, Locked Down stars Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller, and Ben Kingsley. Many of the other actors in the film appear remotely over video calls, as many of us have grown accustomed to seeing our friends and family in a similar fashion over the course of 2020.

What do you think of the trailer for Locked Down? Are you looking forward to checking out the movie on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!

Locked Down premieres on HBO Max on January 14th.