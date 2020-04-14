Lord of the Rings Fans in the UK Are Desperate for Netflix to Add Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring landed in theaters on December 19, 2001 and landed on home video on August 6, 2002. In the nearly two decades since the film was released, it has become available on VHS, DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD, which includes not only the theatrical editions of the film, but also its extended cut. Despite fans of the film having plenty of opportunities to add it to their collections, some fans in the UK are incredibly frustrated that Netflix doesn’t currently have the film available to stream for its subscribers, even if other services allow you to rent or purchase it for a nominal fee.

The reason some fans are so upset is that the film’s sequels, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, are both available to stream on the service. Admittedly, it does seem odd that any streaming service would only allow subscribers access to a film’s sequels without the original entry, while offering merely the debut film in a franchise and not its sequels would seem much more likely.

Scroll down to see the Netflix subscribers who are annoyed that they can’t use the service for a complete revisit of the trilogy of films.

Huh???????

I’m thinkin bout lord of the rings and how the two towers and return of the king are on Netflix but not fellowship??????? Huh?????????? — meighan pliske (@meighusta) April 7, 2020

Backwards Behavior

Netflix removing Fellowship of the Ring but keeping Two Tower and Return of the King is some backwards behaviour — Existential Cricycle (@rosecoIoredmike) April 7, 2020

RUDE

Netflix has LOTR Two Towers, Return of the King but not Fellowship of the Ring? This is RUDE. It’s also ableist because it’s made me sad which is reason enough for Twitter me, ta x — Julia (@Joolia_B) April 9, 2020

Where Is It?

bro where is the fellowship of the rings on netflix. they have the other two. WHERE IS IT — nico (@hallowedhound) April 10, 2020

Sigh

so Netflix has Two Towers and Return of the King but not Fellowship? pic.twitter.com/B81u1iqDXx — James. (@39FGTJ) April 12, 2020

Disappointing

The only disappointing thing is that the Fellowship of the Ring wasn’t’ on Netflix with the other two – which I find very disappointing tbh. It’s like getting 2 out of 3 items on the meal deal. It shouldn’t work that way. — VUC (@vuc9) April 13, 2020

A Travesty

The fact that @netflix still won’t put the fellowship of the ring up is a travesty. — Matt Carico (@HighhCommander) April 11, 2020

Tomfoolery

Fellowship of the Ring isn’t on Netflix but the other two are? The tomfoolery. — Liz non-smoker (@JustDyl_n) April 12, 2020

Need the Trilogy

.@netflix why do you not have fellowship streaming we need the trilogy — john (@_johnfarnsworth) April 13, 2020

What Reason?