‘The Lord of the Rings’ Gets Reimagined As a Sitcom

A new TV series based on The Lord of the Rings is on the way, but for those of you who don’t want to wait, Funny or Die has got you covered with a remixed trailer that imagines the original trilogy as a sitcom. Check out the trailer for “Northern Expo-Shire” above.

The above reimagining of the epic trilogy ends up being much more effective than it has any right to be, thanks in large part to the amount of genuine humor on display throughout the three films. With the new TV series being set in that world and without the threat of Sauron looming, it will likely feature plenty of light-hearted fun.

The original trilogy of films came together thanks to visionary filmmaker Peter Jackson, who also helmed the prequel trilogy of The Hobbit films. While Jackson won’t be directly involved in the new series, he has previously expressed he might offer minimal advice on the Amazon project.

“I don’t have thoughts on it because I haven’t seen [anything],” Jackson shared with Metro when asked about how the project is coming together. “I think they’re going to send us some scripts to see if we can help them along.”

He added, “I wish them all the best and if we can help them we certainly will try. It’s a big task.”

Guillermo del Toro was originally attached to direct the Hobbit films, only for Jackson to take over. Many fans of the series view Jackson as the mastermind behind all Middle Earth adventures, yet Jackson himself pointed out how he’s excited to view the new series as a fan.

“I’m kind of looking forward to it,” Jackson shared with ComicBook.com. “I was a guy who didn’t get to see The Lord of the Rings like everybody else because I had to make it, so I’m looking forward to seeing somebody else’s take on the Tolkien world.”

Last summer, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke teased fans with what the approach to the series would be, confirming to Deadline that, rather than a massive shared world of various series, it would be “one big series.”

She added, “I think you can know that we’re not remaking the movies, but we’re also not starting from scratch. So, it’ll be characters you love.”

