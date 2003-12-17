✖

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, the actors who played the hobbits Merry and Pippin in New Line Cinema and Peter Jackson's beloved The Lord of the Rings trilogy, have launched a podcast to discuss the movies of Middle Earth. The series, titled The Friendship Onion, will launch via Kast Media on May 18. It joins a swelling market for podcasts created or hosted by those involved with the production of the very things they are analyzing. These include the Office Ladies podcast, hosted by The Office stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, and Fake Doctors, Real Friends, hosted by Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

It seems as though The Friendship Onion will be a little less focused, as the Deadline story that officially broke the nes described the series as bringing "banter, stories and comedy to the podcasting space, each week digging into the latest in pop culture, put fans’ Lord of the Rings knowledge to the test, reveal exclusive stories from filming and maybe even welcome surprise drop-ins from famous faces."

"I am contractually obliged to make a glowing comment here in regards to the podcast Billy and I are making together. This is proving difficult as Billy has abducted me and is holding me for ransom to the price of 44 bananas. Please, send bananas," said Monaghan in a statement.

"Dom took a little persuading, it’s true, but this podcast is going to rock," added Boyd. "He is such a joker, you have to love Dom. Ha….but you also have to love bananas, so….yes, send bananas."

"We couldn’t be more excited to bring the comedic genius of this duo to podcasting," Colin Thomson, the CEO of Kast Media, said in his own statement. "Fans were introduced to the quick wit and fun banter of this pairing through The Lord of the Rings films, but this podcast will demonstrate how far beyond that origins story their boundless energy and interest stretches. We can’t wait to start peeling back the layers of this friendship onion."

Besides The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, Boyd is known for roles in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World and Seed of Chucky. Monaghan was a series regular on the hit drama Lost, and also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Friendship Onion will be available weekly on Spotify and distributed across all other podcast platforms, including video simulcast episodes on YouTube.