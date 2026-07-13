Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Will Use AI to Fix a Problem That’s Ruined Multiple Prequels

The Lord of the Rings franchise is getting ready to expand into a whole new era, starting with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The film will feature Gollum actor Andy Serkis stepping into the director’s chair for a chapter of J.R.R. Tolkien’s saga that is set between events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies. The movie will follow Aragorn’s quest to find Gollum and verify the identity of the One Ring before Sauron’s forces get hold of him.

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Obviously, that’s an ambitious story premise in that it requires appearances from characters we met in Peter Jackson’s previous films. But it’s been 25 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was first released in theaters, and many of the faces we saw in that original trilogy have aged accordingly. But film technology has also changed significantly in the last quarter-century, and if anyone has been at the forefront of pushing what it can do for onscreen performance, it’s Andy Serkis.

Will The Hunt for Gollum Be Using AI?

Warner Bros.

In a new interview with Variety, Andy Serkis addressed several film tech questions that are hanging over The Hunt for Gollum. The first was if, and how, The Hunt for Gollum is using AI to create its visual effects. It may surprise some fans to learn that the film indeed will be using, for one very specific purpose.

“There’s a little bit of de-aging for some of the characters and machine learning is part of the process,” Serkis revealed. “When you think about it, in the original Lord of the Rings films, Peter created MASSIVE, which was a program which allowed 1000s of orcs to all have their own individual mindset. So that is a brilliant example of an incredible use of AI. But we’re not creating AI shots in our movie; every shot is created in a traditional way. One of the things actually that I really wanted to do with this film was to bring back all of the great filmmaking skills, from miniatures to prosthetics and marry them up, because that’s my taste. I like it when you mix up different filmmaking techniques.”

De-aging actors has become an increasingly normal part of major franchise universes that use the same actors in multiple projects. At some point, the lore always has to jump back to an earlier point in the timeline, when a major character was younger. While the franchise can include flashbacks and prequels, actors can’t morph their ages to match those narrative turns. Recasting or de-aging become the two best options, but the latter has been a hit-or-miss process. But now AI has advanced to a point that can change that.

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It’s already being implemented into the music industry, helping singers or performers who have suffered vocal damage still create music in their full voice. If AI can guarantee that film techniques like de-aging and face-swapping are more convincing than ever before, that may be another actual good use of AI – and Serkis holds out exactly that kind of hope for it, while believing that human performance will still be a necessary heart of it.

“I think AI as a creative tool is, as long as it’s not exploitative and as long as it’s not harming anybody or defaming anybody or telling mistruths, is valuable. If you’re looking for reference material, say, in the old days you get reference images for something. Well, now you can prompt something and get a result. And I don’t have any problem with that,” Serkis explained. “When it becomes exploitative and people are not remunerated for the work that they’ve done, or it’s used in nefarious, or mean-spirited… ways, then of course, that’s terrible and we’ve only brought it upon ourselves. I’ve said this before and I mean it — we are the parents of AI, and we have to be good parents and teach AI well. And if we teach AI well, then it can help us across many industries.”

Can AI Replace Motion-Capture Performances Like Gollum or Avatar?

Warner Bros.

As for where live-actors will end up if AI continues expanding into film, Serkis has the optimistic view that the magic of live-performance will never be replaced by technology.

“At the end of day we’re talking about storytelling, and storytelling and drama is what happens between actors, and performance capture, obviously, is an actor’s authored technology. So I don’t think you’ll be able to replace performance… not as yet. For small prompted moments, I think it stands up. But the whole notion of a script, from A to Z, page one to 120, and the minutiae of actors’ decisions that author their characters, I don’t believe that could be completely replaced.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has a release date of December 17, 2027. Discuss the future of Lord of the Rings with us on the ComicBook Forum!