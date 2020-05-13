The Lord of the Rings Gets the Tiki Treatment With Toynk

To celebrate J.R.R. Tolkien's fantastical land of Middle-Earth, Toynk Toys is releasing a set of Tiki mugs from Geeki Tiki honoring the beloved characters from The Lord of the Rings series Gandalf, Frodo, and Gollum. In addition to unveiling the trio of mugs, Toynk is offering a deal for customers who spend more than $100 on any order, as they will earn a complimentary Geeki Tiki Mini Muglet Set featuring Frodo and Gollum. This free gift applies to any products totaling more than $100 and runs through May 18th at 11:59 p.m. CT. Head to Toynk Toys' site to order now.

Geeki Tikis Lord Of The Rings Gandalf Mug - Holds 18 Ounces - $26.99

There is, perhaps, no occasion in which a wizard wouldn't make any situation grandiose. So it is with Gandalf the Grey. Throughout the Lord of the Rings series, Gandalf consistently proves himself to be wise, bold, fierce, funny, powerful, and a friend. Such traits belong only to best of characters and to this Gandalf the Grey tiki mug, of course! Depicting every magical wrinkle cleverly crafted into the iconic Geeki Tikis mug design, Gandalf the Grey is the ideal piece to add some magic to your collection of tiki mugs. Bring home this mighty wizard and prepare your collection of tiki mugs for the grandest adventure of them all!

Geeki Tikis Lord Of The Rings Frodo Mug - Holds 14 Ounces - $26.99

Trusted with perhaps the greatest and most difficult quest ever presented to a hobbit, Frodo Baggins must summon strength and courage beyond his own and destroy the One Ring. A task so perilous could send any hobbit straight to the tavern. Celebrate Frodo's great journey by pouring out your choice of brew in this 14-ounce Geeki Tikis Frodo mug. Depicting small characteristic details as well as the Geeki Tikis iconic tiki mug design, this Frodo bar mug is the ideal companion for all of your bar crawling adventures. Take a risk and embark on the greatest journey of all with Frodo Baggins - adventurer, hobbit, tiki mug.

Geeki Tikis Lord Of The Rings Gollum Mug - Holds 14 Ounces - $26.99

The time has come to emerge from the darkness of the cave you call home because your precious has been found! The soon-to-be most treasured part of your collection will be this Gollum/Smeagol Geeki Tikis bar mug! Featuring the pale and scrawny details that characterize the infamous Lord of the Rings character mixed with iconic Geeki Tikis detailing, this collectible bar mug is the perfect way to show your adventurous fandom for the hit Tolkien series. Pop open your drink of choice and pour one out with the ever-cringy Smeagol!

Lord of the Rings 2oz Ceramic Geeki Tikis Mini Mug Set - $14.99

Beeline Creative presents Geeki Tikis mugs based on J. R. R. Tolkien's hit fantasy series The Lord of the Rings! This fun set includes two (2) classic character mugs of Gollum and Frodo. Geeki Tikis is the only line of drinkware that combines pop culture’s most beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture.

You can head to Toynk Toys' official site to grab your Lord of the Rings Tiki mugs today.

