‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Trolls His Brother At The Golden Globes

The 76th Golden Globes aired this week and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin had the time of his life trolling his brother Kieran during the show. After telling his following that he’d be tuning in to the annual awards show, Macaulay joked that he was unaware his brother was at the gala, let alone nominated.

Kieran, star of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, was attending the show as a nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Series for his role as Roman Roy in HBO’s Succession.

Shortly after letting his 300-some thousand followers know he’d be tuning into the Golden Globes, Culkin seemed surprised to see his brother on his television set.

Unable to get the best picture of his brother, Macaulay then went on to upload a pair of images of Kieran hanging out in the background of a Henry Winkler interview, an actor in attendance for being nominated for the same award.

Before deciding to wrap up his live-tweeting and switch over to a Nickelodeon screening of Alvin and the Chipmunks, Macaulay did admit that he should probably talk to his brother more, hinting that Thanksgiving might get a little awkward this year.

Both of the brothers got their start in Hollywood at a young age, eventually acting together in Chris Columbus’ fan-favorite Christmas classic Home Alone and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Macaulay, of course, played the title role of Kevin McCallister while Kieran played his cousin Fuller.

As of recent, Macaulay has been in the news for legally changing his name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. The actor previously took to Twitter mentioning that he felt his current middle name — Carson —

The actor also appeared in a huge Google ad campaign ahead of the holidays as he portrayed an adult version of his Home Alone character working with Google’s wide variety of smart speakers.