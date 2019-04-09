Mackenzie Davis Teases How ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Ties to the First Two Movies

Besides being generally scared to discuss the secretive Terminator: Dark Fate with the press at CinemaCon, star Mackenzie Davis teased that the movie has some close ties with Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The movie, which is positioned as a direct sequel to those films and ignores the rest of the movies in the franchise, is directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller and brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton to reprise their roles in the franchise. Other actors in the film include Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Brett Azar, and Jude Collie as John Connor. Creator James Cameron has been overseeing this film more closely than he did others in the franchise.

It was not long ago that there were rumors Cameron thought the Terminator movies had run their course, but during the course of his years of work on the Avatar series, something appears to have changed, and this is back on his radar. That means, unsurprisingly, this movie will be as tied with the Cameron films as Superman Returns was with the Richard Donner Superman movies. “I think it ties into the first two movies in a way that’s really important, the whole scene with the blade on the table,” Davis told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at CinemaCon. “Beyond that, I feel so scared to talk about this movie.”

It isn’t known whether or not Schwarzenegger will actually be his former self in this movie or will be playing another part, but either way, we are hoping to see him throw down with Luna’s new Terminator. We do know that Luna will be battling it out with Mackenzie Davis’ new character Madison, who seems to be some sort of hybrid. She can do some damage, but so can Connor, who delivered a spectacular moment in the new footage released at CinemaCon.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.

