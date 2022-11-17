Furiosa Star Anya Taylor-Joy Calls Mad Max Spinoff a "Life-Changing Experience"

Legendary filmmaker George Miller changed the action genre back in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road, an Oscar-winning effort with one of the most notorious productions in history. Fury Road is already considered one of the best action films of all time, and Miller is already returning to that playground with a prequel movie titled Furiosa, which follows the origins of the character played by Charlize Theron.

This time around, Anya Taylor-Joy will play Furiosa, and the actress is calling the production of Miller's film a "life-changing" type of experience. Taylor-Joy recently opened up about the production during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, less than two weeks after she finished filming.

"It will take me the full two years before the movie comes out to even begin to process what I just left 12 days ago," Taylor-Joy said. "[Furiosa] was the most life-changing experience that I've ever had, with such talented artists. I really felt like I grew so much, but yes, it's wild. It's utterly unique."

In her newest film, The Menu, Taylor-Joy stars alongside Nicholas Hoult. If you recall, Hoult starred in Mad Max: Fury Road as Nux, the driver with a terminal illness that turned on Immortan Joe to help Furiosa's cause. When the two actors talking about working with George Miller, Hoult was very supportive of Taylor-Joy's new role.

"He was just so beautifully supportive. We really love each other," Taylor-Joy explained. "We've become brilliant friends, and because he knew that I was going to do [Furiosa] almost immediately afterwards, his only words of advice were, 'You've got this. You're going to be fine. Trust me, it's going to be great, and I, for one, am really excited to see it.' So having that voice of reassurance and support was just really helpful."

Furiosa is currently set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024. Taylor-Joy stars in the film alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, with Miller once again directing.