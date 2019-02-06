Rumor: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Sequel May Happen

It could end up being a lovely day for sci-fi fans, as rumors of a Mad Max: Fury Road sequel have picked up once again.

In response to reports that Paramount has pulled the plug on a World War Z sequel, Fandango’s Erik Davis teased that “another sequel” could be gearing up to become a reality, alongside a screenshot of Fury Road‘s opening shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So WORLD WAR Z 2 is officially dead and not happening… BUT… I’m hearing whispers of another sequel that’s beginning to rev its engines… pic.twitter.com/eFyRkC2kh0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 6, 2019

While Davis specifies that he has no further information – and that there’s no indication as to whether or not the sequel will be made – he hints that it’s at least a possibility.

Just a note that I do not have any further details apart from what is above, and, like anything – including WWZ2 – there’s always a chance it doesn’t happen. But I am hopeful… — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 6, 2019

Granted, the rumors of a Fury Road sequel are nothing new, as director and co-writer George Miller has previously expressed that he came up with a trilogy worth of content while writing the 2015 film.

“We dug down deep into the subtext, the backstory of all the characters, and indeed the world…and without really thinking about it, we wrote two other screenplays just as part of the bible of the stories,” Miller said back in 2017. “Somewhere, if the planets align, there will be two other films.”

“George Miller is a genius!” Tom Hardy, who starred as Max Rockatansky, said in 2017. “The wheels were rolling from the beginning of Fury Road for three films, so I would assume it’s just crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s. There are other Mad Max vehicles and Furiosa vehicles that are out there—as far as the characters’ mythologies and stories—so it’s a little bit… I’m waiting for the call to get back in the leathers and get cracking on that. I really loved doing it and can’t wait for another outing. I’m hungry to go back out and do some more.”

These rumors began to fade away in late 2017, when Miller’s production company sued Warner Bros. over Fury Road‘s earnings. At the time, it was believed that the lawsuit would delay any work on those sequels — but it sounds like there’s a chance that that isn’t the case.

Mad Max: Fury Road, the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise, took the world by storm when it debuted in 2015, earning a total of six Academy Awards, and ten overall nominations. The film saw Max reluctantly recruited by Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) as she and several other women try to escape the evil Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne).

Do you want to see a Max Mad: Fury Road sequel become a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!