Mad Max Movies Get a New 4K Blu-ray And Discounts Ahead of Furiosa

A shiny and chrome 4K Steelbook is up for pre-order and the Anthology is near an all-time low price.

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hitting theaters this weekend, a new 4K Blu-ray / Digital Steelbook of George Miller's 2015 masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road is now up for pre-order with artwork that outdoes the original Best Buy Steelbook edition. What's more, the Mad Max 4-Film Anthology in 4K Blu-ray is just a shade off its all-time low price.

At the time of writing, the new Mad Max: Fury Road 4K Blu-ray Steelbook is available to pre-order here at Walmart and here on Amazon with a release date set for June 14th. Keep in mind that the original Best Buy Steelbook is long gone, and the updated version is also a limited edition. If you don't own any of the Mad Max films on Blu-ray (Mad Max, The Road Warrior, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Mad Max Fury Road), you can remedy that in one go with the Mad Max 4-Film Anthology, which is currently on sale for 56% off list price right here on Amazon. Finally, there are deals to be had on individual Mad Max films in 4K Blu-ray. You can find those offers here on Amazon while they last.

"The story is the saga of Furiosa, and how she gets taken from home, and spends the rest of her life trying to get back," Miller shared with Empire Magazine last month. "[In] Fury Road, the story unfolds over three days and two nights. This film follows the story that runs directly into Fury Road, for 15 years."

He continued, "It's a different animal ... It's got many different locations. It's an odyssey. No question."

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The new film comes from franchise creator George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24th.