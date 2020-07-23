Mad Max: Fury Road Stunt Double Details the Friction Between Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Numerous reports emerged about the tense filming conditions of Mad Max: Fury Road between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, with the performers having since buried the figurative hatchet and expressed their admiration towards one another while also acknowledging how the unconventional shooting experience amplified their animosity. Whatever sort of tension existed on set may have ultimately been worth it, as the film earned more Academy Award nominations than any other movie released in 2015, with filmmaker George Miller having clearly tapped into the series' full potential. One of Theron's stunt doubles on the film, Dayna Grant, recently detailed what she witnessed unfold between the performers during the film.

"It was hard. It was really hard," Grant detailed to Metro. "It was hard because it was, obviously, I had to spend time with both of them and both of them didn’t want to be together. I had to do everything with [Tom] – so usually Charlize would come in and they’d do scenes together but they didn’t want to do scenes together so I was put in her spot to always be with Tom. Tom’s double was always put with Charlize so we actually worked with the opposite characters."

She continued, "We knew right from the get-go. We knew from the beginning that it was happening when we were doing the fight choreography … there was tension then. So we were told what was going on. And we were just told to try and make it work as much as possible, which was challenging, because usually you’re all in one big group and working together whereas we were kind of separated."

Earlier this year, the stars themselves reflected on the tense experience in honor of the fifth anniversary of its release.

"Because of how much detail we were having to process and how little control one had in each new situation, and how fast the takes were -- tiny snippets of story moments were needed to make the final cut work -- we moved fast, and it was at times overwhelming," Hardy confessed to The New York Times. "One had to trust that the bigger picture was being held together."

Theron went on to note that she had wished she had been more understanding of what her co-star may have been experiencing.

"In retrospect, I didn't have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson's shoes," Theron expressed. "That is frightening! And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, 'This is scary for you, and it's scary for me, too. Let's be nice to each other.' In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival."

Miller is working on continuing the Mad Max franchise, which would include potential sequels and spinoffs featuring Theron's Furiosa character.

