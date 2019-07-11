Stan Lee Makes His Final Cameo in Jason Mewes’ Madness in the Method Trailer

Stan Lee’s impact on the world of pop culture can’t be understated, from his prolific work with Marvel Comics to his frequent cameos in movies and television. Although the icon passed away late last year, we have the first look at his last film role. On Thursday, IGN debuted the first official trailer for Madness in the Method, a Hollywood satire that features a cameo from Lee as himself. Lee’s cameo can be seen around 1:30 in the first trailer.

The film serves as the directorial debut of Jay and Silent Bob star Jason Mewes, and sets out to be a meta take on his career. After years of struggling with addiction and trying to carve out a career for himself outside of playing “Jay”, Mewes discovers a secretive method acting book that sets some dark and disastrous events in motion.

Madness in the Method also stars Kevin Smith, Danny Trejo, Gina Carano, Jaime Camil, Vinnie Jones, Teri Hatcher, Brian O’Halloran, Dean Cain, Blake Harrison, Casper Van Dien, Judd Nelson and David Dastmalchian. The first poster for the film can be found below.

“We are thrilled to release Madness in the Method,” Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions, said earlier this year. “Jason made a hilarious film that is sure to give all of his and Kevin Smith’s fans the laughs they’ve been hungry for since Clerks 2.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Cinedigm,” producer Rob Weston added. “They showed incredible tenacity to acquire the picture and we are convinced we have found the perfect home.”

Madness in the Method serves as the final onscreen cameo for Lee, after his posthumous appearances in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame earlier this year. While Lee’s cameos were largely associated with Marvel movies and television shows, he occasionally branched out into films like Kick-Ass, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and Teen Titans GO! To the Movies. He was no stranger to cameoing in Smith and Mewes’ work, including Mallrats and Yoga Hosers.

Madness in the Method is expected to be released theatrically and digitally on August 2nd.