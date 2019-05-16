New Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Poster Spotlights Three Stars

Live-action Disney remakes are all the rage these days, with Aladdin and The Lion King both set to hit theaters within the next few months. For those who are excited to see what other live-action adaptations the House of Mouse has in store, we have a new look at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Disney has released a new set of teaser posters for the upcoming live-action sequel, which you can check out below. When stitched together, the posters showcase a grouping of Maleficent (Angelina Jolie), Aurora (Elle Fanning), and Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out this brand-new poster for Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. See the film in theaters October 18! pic.twitter.com/HAkD48u7Jx — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 16, 2019

The sequel will feature a new sort of tale involving Maleficent and Aurora, which is expected to go in some magical territory.

“Aurora and Maleficent love each other so much,” Fanning said during the film’s CinemaCon presentation earlier this year. “But there is a divide between them. Maleficent is still a little wary of the humans, and Aurora is dealing with the burden of coming into this new life to be this cookie-cutter royal, which is not what Aurora is.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil sees the return of Jolie as the titular character, and Elle Fanning will reprise her role as Princess Aurora. Also returning are original cast members Juno Temple, Sam Riley, and Imelda Staunton. However, this film will also see plenty of new faces joining the franchise, including Ed Skrein and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Ronning is directing Mistress of Evil, replacing Robert Stromberg, who directed the first movie. The film wrapped production last August.

Maleficent, which was released in 2014, was one of the first movies in this enormous wave of live-action Disney adaptations. The film earned a total of $241 million at the domestic box office, on its way to a worldwide total of $758 million. Maleficent helped usher in the modern era of Disney live-action re-imaginings: the first film followed Tim Burton’s $1 billion-plus-grosser Alice in Wonderland and the sequel comes on the heels of Cinderella ($543m), The Jungle Book ($966m), and the Emma Watson-led Beauty and the Beast ($1.26b).

Are you looking forward to the new Maleficent? Let us know in the comments below!

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.