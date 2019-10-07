Two New Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil Clips Released

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters next week and, ahead of the arrival of the much-anticipated sequel to 2014’s Maleficent, Disney has released two new clips from the upcoming sequel. The clips give a bit more insight into the war between the human and fairy worlds, particularly the battle between protector of the Moors Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and the human Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) as well as the impossible position Elle Fanning‘s Aurora is in her unique place as part of both worlds.

In clips — you can watch both in the vide player above — it’s evident that neither side has much regard for the other. In the first, Queen Ingrith tries to make Maleficent out to be the “bad guy”, telling Aurora that her adoptive mother doesn’t trust her instincts and is against her happiness. In the second, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Conall tries to convince Maleficent that there could be a way that the fairies and the humans can coexist in peace, but Maleficent won’t hear of it. Both scenes put a fine point on the official synopsis for the film that hints that a massive war is inevitable and will put Maleficent and Aurora’s family bond to the test.

“The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after “Maleficent,” in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.