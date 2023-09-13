Mamma Mia Cast Reveals What It Would Take For Third Film to Happen

It's been five years since Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to 2008's hit movie musical Mamma Mia! hit theaters and fans have wondering almost nonstop if or when a third installment in the beloved franchise will happen. And while there has been some promising updates about a potential third film — producer Judy Craymer confirmed earlier this year that a third installment was in development — the film's cast is now opening up about what it would take to make that film a reality: pay them what they're worth. speaking with Vogue (via Variety), Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley confirmed that the studio would love to make a third film while star Amanda Seyfried says the cast needs to be paid fairly.

"Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either," Seyfried said. "The powers that be probably can't afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because I would do Mamma Mia 3 for free — of course I would — but that's not the business we're in. What's fair is fair, and I feel like a third film is gonna come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money."

Other members of the cast, including Stellan Skarsgard and Meryl Streep, both said they'd be interested in returning for a third film, though there are some challenges outside of issues of pay.

"I will be in an urn by the time there's a script for Mamma Mia 3," Skarsgard said. "But I will gladly participate as a pile of ashes."

For Streep, the issue was more about her character who died in the 2018 sequel.

"I'm up for anything. I'll have schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there's an idea that excites me, I'm totally there," she said. "I told [producer Judy Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I'm into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died."

Craymer Has Suggested That Streep Should Return for Mamma Mia 3

While it seems that a third Mamma Mia film is a bit of a question mark at this point, Craymer has previously said that she is all for finding a way to bring Streep back as Donna one more time.

"There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back," Craymer said previously. "And if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."

What is Mamma Mia! About?

Released in 2008, Mamma Mia! is based on the 1999 musical of the same name, which is based on the songs of pop group ABBA and follows the story of a young bride-to-be, Sophie (Seyfried), who invites three men from her mother's past to her upcoming wedding hoping to determine which of the three men is her father so she can have them walk her down the aisle on her big day. The film was a huge hit, grossing $611 million worldwide on a $52 million budget. The sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released in 2018.

