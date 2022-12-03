Man of Steel 2 Fan Art Mashes Up Henry Cavill’s Superman and Clark Kent Looks

Warner Bros. Discovery turned their streak of bad press around last month when it was revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would head DC Studios. We also got to see the triumphant return of Henry Cavill's Superman in Black Adam, and there were also some rumors that writers have begun pitching a Man of Steel sequel for the actor to star in. Those rumors quickly deflated when The Wrap reported that Cavill's return is not yet a done deal due to a contract not being worked out as yet. Fans haven't given up hope for the actor to return as one of the greatest superheroes of all time, and some have begun designing how he could look if he returns. One fan even created a cool design that shows how the Man of Steel star could look as both Clark Kent and Kal-El.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a design that shows both sides of Superman. In the fan art, Cavill gets a new Superman costume as well as an updated look as Clark Kent. While we don't know for sure if the actor will star in another solo film as the Man of Steel, this fan art makes you really want to see it happen. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of November and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

