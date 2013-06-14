Man Of Steel’s Henry Cavill Proves To Be A Superman When Dealing With TMZ Cameraman

Man Of Steel star Henry Cavill appeared to be on his way to board a flight when he was spotted by a TMZ camera man. The TMZ cameraman peppered Henry Cavill with questions ranging from George Zimmerman becoming a hero by helping rescue a family of four from an overturned car to if Batman was going to use Kryptonite to beat him. While a more hot-headed celebrity might have told the cameraman to bug off or ignored him, Henry Cavill handled the whole situation with the tact and gracefulness of a Superman. He politely responded to the cameraman as he headed on his way to his flight. Instead of getting angry or annoyed, Henry Cavill even appeared to be amused by the whole situation. At one point, Cavill even laughed and said, "You're just making this up as you go along, aren't you?"

