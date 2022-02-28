Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in March 2022

March is upon us, which means that all of the major streaming services around are getting ready to add a ton of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. A new month always means new content for big services and March is no exception. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and Amazon’s Prime Video have all announced big release plans for the month ahead.

It should come as no surprise that the most anticipated series of the month is coming from Disney+. Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is arriving on March 30th, bringing a strange new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life.

While Moon Knight may be the series getting all the conversation heading into March, it’s far from the only major series making its debut next month. Paramount+ is set to debut the long-awaited Halo TV series on March 25th. Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death is coming to HBO Max, while Hulu will release The Dropout and Life and Beth, and Netflix unveils the second season of the record-breaking Bridgerton.

You can take a look at the full March streaming release calendar below!

March 1

NETFLIX

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES

Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

HULU

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing Down the House

Brothers

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Looks Who’s Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Shit & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo’s fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

PARAMOUNT+

2 Days In The Valley

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Blue Velvet

Dance Flick

Deuces Wild

Devil In A Blue Dress

Downhill Racer

Edward Scissorhands

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Garden State

Ghoulies

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heaven Can Wait

Kingpin

Kiss The Girls

Look Who’s Talking

Peggy Sue Got Married

Platoon Leader

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Scary Movie 3

Selma

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Single White Female

The Fighter

The Firm

The Gift

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Last Waltz

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

The Omen

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

The Woman in Black

Vertical Limit

PRIME VIDEO

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

March 2

NETFLIX

Against The Ice — NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure — NETFLIX FILM

Savage Rhythm — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

HBO MAX

Blade II, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3

NETFLIX

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Midnight at the Pera Palace — NETFLIX SERIES

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Before Midnight

Oculus

PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

March 4

NETFLIX

The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES

Meskina — NETFLIX FILM

Pieces of Her — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Russia’s Wild Tiger

HBO MAX

El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

HULU

Fresh (Hulu Original)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta

Lantern’s Lane

PRIME VIDEOLucy and Desi (Amazon Original Movie)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

March 5

NETFLIX

Beirut

HULU

Stronger

March 6

HBO MAX

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People





March 7

NETFLIX

Good Girls: Season 4

HBO MAX

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8

NETFLIX

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Chip and Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

HULU

India Sweets & Spices

March 9

NETFLIX

The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM

Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Weekend Family (S1)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”

HULU

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

Aerieal Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Corporate (Season 3)

Ex on the Beach (Season 4)

Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)

Inside the Tower of London

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)

Survivor (Season 42)

March 10

NETFLIX

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME

Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Dune, 2021 (HBO)

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere

American Refugee

PARAMOUNT+

American Refugee

PRIME VIDEO

Harina (Amazon Original)

March 11

NETFLIX

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Life After Death with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES

The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Turning Red – Premiere

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Pete the Cat – Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)

Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

March 12

NETFLIX

Dunkirk

HBO MAX

Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

HULU

Multiverse

March 13

NETFLIX

London Has Fallen

HBO MAX

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14

HBO MAX

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

HULU

Claws: Complete Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury

March 15

NETFLIX

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY

Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Can’t Kill Me

March 16

NETFLIX

Pedal to Metal — NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk Among the Tombstones

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”

HULU

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step

PARAMOUNT+

Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)

Bar Rescue (Season 7)

Beyond the Edge (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)

March 17

NETFLIX

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby — NETFLIX FILM

Soil — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

March 18

NETFLIX

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES

Light the Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIESWindfall — NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere

More Than Robots – Premiere

HBO MAX

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

HULU

Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Deep Water (Hulu Original)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

PRIME VIDEO

Master (Amazon Orignal)

March 19

HULU

Captains of Za’atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

March 20

HBO MAX

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 21

NETFLIX

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM

March 22

NETFLIX

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Principles of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

HULU

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

March 23

DISNEY+

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”

HBO MAX

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999

HULU

Bloods: Season 2A

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

PARAMOUNT+

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)

March 24

NETFLIX

Love Like the Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

King Richard, 2021

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

Halo Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

March 25

NETFLIX

Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

HBO MAX

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege

PRIME VIDEO

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

March 26

NETFLIX

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

HULU

Mass

March 28

NETFLIX

The Imitation Game

HULU

The Oscars

Monsters and Men

March 29

NETFLIX

Thermae Romae Novae — NETFLIX ANIME

Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY

HULU

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

PARAMOUNT+

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

March 30

NETFLIX

All Hail — NETFLIX FILM

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Moon Knight – Premiere

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

HULU

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly

PARAMOUNT+

Age of Humans

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs

Inside the Food Factory

Mighty Trains (Season 4)

Over Australia (Season 1)

Secrets (Season 7)

Tomb Hunters (Season 1)

March 31

NETFLIX

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022

HULU

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

PARAMOUNT+

The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

How We Roll (Season 1)