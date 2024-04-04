Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde Team-Up for Rob Liefeld's Avengelyne Movie

Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde are combining their power as A-List actresses and filmmakers to make their own superhero movie adaptation of Rob Liefeld's comic series, Avengelyne.

Robbie is set to produce the film through her LuckyChap imprint (Barbie), while Wilde is set to direct the film. There is some uncertainty in the reporting about whether the films is being shaped as a vehicle for Robbie to star in, or if another actress will be courted for the role. It's noted by Deadline that a "big A-list writer" is considering doing the script for the adaptation.

What Is Rob Liefeld's Avengelyne About?

As per the synopsis from Maximum Press/Image Comics:

Avengelyne is an angel who fights the forces of evil and often finds herself face-to-face with demons and monsters. She was the most feared warrior in Heaven's Warhost, having single-handedly broken into Pandemonium, the outer fortress of Hell, to confront the Devil himself. She is a fallen angel, banished from Heaven by God after being tricked into questioning his love for humans. Avengelyne was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle once empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. Avengelyne uses her powers to fight demons on earth and is being groomed to be humankind's last hope in a coming Armageddon

There have been previous attempts to make Avengelyne into a film – including a mid-2010s version shepherded by Akiva Goldsman and Paramount, which was set to be "John Wick with a fallen angel." Rob Liefeld was even at one point going to write the script as a vehicle for Gina Carano.

"Avengelyne resonated so powerfully with the audience because her story of redemption is one that is so relatable," Liefeld said in a previous interview. "A fallen angel, sentenced to redeem herself by serving humanity, Earth is a foreign environment to her, she must adapt in order to save herself as well as mankind. Her dilemma provides humor amidst the larger plot engine driving her journey."

There will be plenty of fans of Robbie who may hear that blurb from Liefeld and think that her version of Avengelyne will be 'Biblical Barbie For Fandom' and they may not be entirely wrong. And Robbie and Wilde wouldn't be wrong for going with that kind of film. With the right casting, it's an almost guaranteed win and is sure to be a smart, updated spin on the kind of comic Rob Liefeld created back in 1995.

We'll keep you updated on the development of Avengelyne

Source: Deadline.