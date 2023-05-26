Mark Hamill Channels The Little Mermaid To Promote The Machine

The Little Mermaid is set to make over $100 million over the course of the Memorial Day weekend, and so it's maybe not surprising that The Machine star Mark Hamill took to social media and had a little fun encouraging audiences to check the movie out...by using some phrasing familiar to fans of Disney's animated classic. The Star Wars legend appears in this weekend's action-comedy, in which comedian Burt Kreischer stars as a man with a dark past that comes back to haunt him when mobsters kidnap his father (Hamill).

It's a heightened reality, with critics comparing it to John Wick and is loosely based on real life. The movie centers on the hit viral story of stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer's brush with the Russian Mafia as a 21-year-old student on a semester abroad in Moscow.

Needless to say, Hamill is inviting fans to become "part of our world," a nod to...well, you get it.

You can see the tweet below.

In The Machine, Bert's drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

Directed by Peter Atencio from a screenplay by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes, The Machine is now in theaters. As for The Little Mermaid, also now in theaters, here's the synopsis:

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.