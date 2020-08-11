Mark Ruffalo Wishes Chris Hemsworth A Happy Birthday With Photo Of Him Partying Too Hard On Avengers Set

✖

Marvel's Mark Ruffalo loves wishing his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars a happy birthday, and these birthday wishes also end up working out for Marvel fans as well, as every time he does this we get a new behind the scenes look from one of his films. The latest is thanks to Thor star Chris Hemsworth, as Ruffalo celebrated the Asgardian's birthday with two new photos from the set of Avengers: Endgame. The first photo shows Ruffalo and Hemsworth side by side posing for a photo on the set, while the second one, at least according to Ruffalo, shows Hemsworth after a day of partying, and he looks like it was quite the party.

Back to the first photo, Hemsworth is in full Thor mode, while Ruffalo is in full Hulk mode, which in this case means motion capture since his face has all the dots for the camera. You can also see Jon Favreau in the background of the photo.

The second photo shows Hemsworth in his bodysuit during the memorable reunion between the crew and Thor. He's in his apartment and lying on the ground looking pretty content, and a copy of Social Animal lies right next to him.

Ruffalo posted the photos with the caption "Hope you are spending your birthday well, brother! (Maybe not partying as hard as the second pic though…)"

Hulk was one of Endame's shining characters, though we don't know when we'll see him again on the big screen. He has said he is in talks to have some sort of role in the She-Hulk Disney+ series, but as for movies, it might be a minute until we see him return. As for Thor, his future is a bit more clear, as he will return in Thor: Love and Thunder, and there are rumors that he will also have a role to play in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As for Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman is returning as Jane Foster and will take the mantle of Thor somewhere in that movie, so at that point, the future of Hemsworth's Thor is also unclear. We'll just have to wait and see.

