Mark Ruffalo Reveals Post-‘Avengers 4’ Job

Mark Ruffalo has been working steadily in Hollywood for over 20 years and his rise to blockbuster fame for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t going to stop him from getting back to his serious film roots.

Ruffalo just announced on Twitter that his first post-Avengers gig will be starring in Participant Media’s upcoming film, which will chronicle Robert Bilott, the lawyer who went to battle against the chemical company DuPont.

Grateful to be working with @Participant again to tell this story. Can’t wait for you all to see it! //t.co/o3stuMXM4I — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 10, 2018

This is not Ruffalo’s first time working with Participant Media, having previously starred in their revered film Spotlight, which won two Oscars, including Best Picture. Ruffalo’s role in the film also earned him his third Oscar nomination for acting, previously having been nominated for Foxcatcher in 2015 and The Kids Are All Right in 2011.

The new film is currently untitled, but it will be directed by Todd Haynes, who is best known for creating visually striking and moving dramas such as Carol and I’m Not There. This is one of three films currently in development for Haynes, another being an untitled Lou Reed/Velvet Underground project.

The newly announced Haynes/Ruffalo collaboration is based on a New York Times article that profiled Bilott, titled The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare. After working as a corporate defense attorney for eight years, Bilott “took an environmental suit that would upend his entire career and expose a brazen, decades-long history of chemical pollution.”

According to Deadline, Ruffalo is also producing the film, which is set to begin filming in 2019. It’s no surprise that Ruffalo would take on film of this nature, considering he’s very outspoken when it comes to important issues.

Luckily, the outcome of Billot’s story is already public knowledge, so Haynes won’t need to worry about Ruffalo’s notorious habit of letting spoilers slip. Ruffalo has gotten so bad at keeping movie secrets, it’s now on ongoing joke that the Russo Brothers have fired him from Avengers 4.

In addition to the next Avengers movie, you can also catch Mark Ruffalo in the upcoming film Newsflash, which also stars Seth Rogan and Logan Lerman. Newsflash is being directed by David Gordon Green who is currently coming off of the success of Halloween (2018).