Fan-Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie Making Waves on Netflix 15 Years After Release

Action films from the last decade or two with a massive Hollywood star in the lead role have often found a second wave of success on Netflix. It usually doesn’t even matter if the film in question was poorly received or failed to make a splash at the box office when it was released. Certain stars draw viewers on Netflix when their older movies are added to the service’s lineup, and it looks like Mark Wahlberg is one of them.

15 years ago, Wahlberg starred in Antoine Fuqua’s Shooter, based on the novel by Stephen Hunter. The film didn’t crack $100 million at the box office received middle-of-the-road reviews from critics, but it has been performing well on Netflix nonetheless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shooter was added to Netflix’s lineup last week and, despite its lack of popularity back in 2007, the film has been rising through the streamer’s ranks ever since. Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 listed the film as the day’s eighth-most popular movie. Tuesday’s list puts Shooter at number five.

Netflix subscribers are tuning in to check out Shooter now that it’s streaming on the service. Some are likely rewatching for the first time in years, while others are probably Wahlberg fans that just never saw it in the first place. Either way, Marky Mark is proving his streaming might on Netflix once again.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.

1. The Weekend Away

“When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.”

2. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

3. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

4. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.”

5. Shooter

“An expert marksman is coaxed out of seclusion by colleagues who need his help to stop an assassination attempt against the president.”

6. Coach Carter

“When he takes over as Richmond High School’s basketball coach, Ken Carter demands that players show up academically as well as athletically.”

7. Just Like Heaven

“When a heartbroken architect moves into a new apartment, he clashes with the previous tenant’s spirit, which lingers behind.”

8. The Green Mile

“When a prison guard discovers that a death row inmate possesses mysterious powers, he tries desperately to prevent the condemned man’s execution.”

9. 21 Bridges

“Armed with a bold plan to lock down Manhattan, a detective on a mission races against time to catch two cop killers – and makes a shocking discovery.”

10. Against the Ice

“Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmwark’s 1909 polar expedition.”