Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon Debuts First Teaser Trailer

One of Hollywood's most historic duos is reuniting this fall. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have collaborated on five feature films together, accumulating multiple Academy Award nominations for movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed and Gangs of New York. The two have had multiple projects in development since they last worked together on the 2015 short film The Audition but are coming up on a full decade since they linked up on the big screen. Scorsese and DiCaprio will end that drought in October when the long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon hits theaters, an adaptation that has had Scorsese and DiCaprio attached to since 2017.

Five months ahead of its release, Paramount Pictures and Apple TV+ have debuted the first teaser trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon. The first look footage features DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart narrating a story about how the Osage Nation got their name before flashes of cryptic scenes are supercut throughout the final minute. Robert De Niro's William Hale, Jesse Plemons's Tom White and Brendan Fraser's WS Hamilton do not speak but are showcased in brief glimpses.

"Can you find the wolves in this picture?" Burkhart asks repeatedly ahead of the title card.

The full teaser trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon can be seen below...

#KillersOfTheFlowerMoon will exclusively be in theatres from @ParamountMovies & @AppleFilms this October. It's a project I am proud of & I cannot wait to share it with you all. @lily_gladstone @johnlithgow pic.twitter.com/kxikmq943N — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) May 18, 2023

"I was just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story," Killers of the Flower Moon author David Grann said about the film adaptation of his non-fiction book. "Leo just seemed to just be able to capture the nature of Ernest Burkhart, and the level of complicity of his character, and this evil system. What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history."

Killers of the Flower Moon represents DiCaprio's first role since 2021's Don't Look Up. The critically-acclaimed actor has been less active since taking home his long-awaited Best Actor Academy Award for The Revenant, as this is just his third total feature film performance since 2015. It will also be among his longest films, clocking in at 206 minutes.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere at Cannes Film Festival this Saturday, May 20th and hits theaters on October 6th.