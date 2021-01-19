Marvel Reveals Supercut of Comic Book Moments that Inspired MCU Phase 3

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe began a bold new chapter over the weekend, when the Disney+ series WandaVision officially kicked off the franchise's Phase 4. After over a year without new MCU content as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences have been revisiting some of the franchise's greatest moments, either just from their epic contexts or their comic accuracy. A new video from Marvel's official Twitter account is here to help. The video, which you can check out below, shows side-by-side comparisons of MCU scenes and the comic moments that inspired them.

Our first in a two-part series, look back at the comic inspiration behind major moments from Phase 3 of the MCU! pic.twitter.com/NNmfgVN0UG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 18, 2021

The moments range from everything from Hawkeye firing an arrow with Ant-Man on it in Captain America: Civil War, which was first shown in the comics in Avengers #223, to the Valkyrior vs. Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, which is a callback to The Mighty Thor #312. While the video certainly isn't comprehensive, it's definitely an interesting look at some of the pivotal moments of the recent MCU.

The future of the larger MCU is definitely headed into some different directions, both with the advent of multiple Disney+ TV series set in the franchise, and the promise of a lot of blockbuster films, including sequels to Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Ant-Man, and new franchises like The Eternals, Shang-Chi, and Fantastic Four.

"This phase is very different than the first phase. There are a lot of interesting characters that they're bringing to life and a lot of different things that will be happening that people won't expect," The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie recently told ET Canada. "I'm excited to see the audience's reactions to everything."

