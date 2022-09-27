Fantastic Four: Rachel Brosnahan of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Invisible Woman Casting Rumors

Is Rachel Brosnahan going from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Since 2020, the House of Cards alum and Mrs. Maisel Emmy winner has been named by fans as a candidate to play Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman, in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot. Recent online rumors claimed a shortlist includes such contenders as Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Saoirse Ronan (See How They Run), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), and Jodie Comer (Free Guy). Responding to the Fantastic Four casting rumors, Brosnahan told Entertainment Tonight:

"I haven't heard anything, unfortunately, but I'm here, it's our last season. I'm about to be available," Brosnahan said of the final season of Mrs. Maisel. Asked if she would join Marvel's Fantastic 4, Brosnahan said, "Absolutely! That would be a blast."

Matt Shakman (Marvel's WandaVision, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Game of Thrones) is directing the feature film reboot from Disaster Wedding writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. At Disney's D23 Expo earlier this month, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed Shakman as director but did not reveal who would play the foursome of Reed Richards, siblings Sue and Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both [established actors and fresh faces]," Feige told ComicBook last year when asked about Marvel's approach to casting Fantastic Four. "I think you look no further than Simu [Liu] in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth [Thor], like Tom Hiddleston [Loki], like Tom Holland [Spider-Man], an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor [Love and Thunder] film."

Feige added: "It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot is scheduled to release in theaters on November 8th, 2024, as part of the MCU Phase 6.