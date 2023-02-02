Marvel's Gael García Bernal Joins Nicole Kidman in New Thriller

Marvel Studios did something unprecedented last fall by releasing their first of many Special Presentations, Werewolf by Night. Werewolf by Night was totally different than anything the studio had released before, with critics lauding it as one of the freshest entries to Phase 4. Gael Garcia Bernal played the titular character in the Special Presentation, and he was arguably one of the best parts of it. If you wanted to see more of the actor, it seems that he's found his next gig. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernal has joined the Nicole Kidman-led Amazon Prime thriller Holland, Michigan. The film is being helmed by Mimi Cave with a script written by Andrew Sodroski. Kidman is producing the film with it being described a a "Hitchcock style thriller". Not much is known about Holland, Michigan, but it's said to be a "thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Werewolf by Night is exclusively streaming on Disney+ and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

